Winter squalls and advisories spread across Central Ontario

Old man winter has woken up to work his magic in Central Ontario.

Flurries and local snow squalls are expected this afternoon into Tuesday morning.

Locally we can expect heavy snowfall and reduced visibility due to lake effect flurries. Total snowfall accumulations of 15 to 25 cm.

Snow Squall watch in effect for:

Midland - Coldwater - Orr Lake

Orillia - Lagoon City – Washago

Bracebridge - Gravenhurst

Port Carling - Port Severn

Lake effect flurries are forecast to begin this morning. Local snow squalls are expected to develop this afternoon. These flurries and snow squalls will continue through tonight before tapering off Tuesday morning.

The following regions are under a winter weather advisory by Environment Canada.

Weather advisory in effect for:

Owen Sound - Blue Mountains - Northern Grey County

Barrie - Collingwood - Hillsdale

Huntsville - Baysville

Town of Parry Sound - Rosseau - Killbear Park

Locally heavy snowfall and reduced visibility due to lake effect flurries and total snowfall accumulations of 10 to 20 cm are expected through Monday night.

Motorists should expect hazardous winter driving conditions and adjust travel plans accordingly. Be prepared to adjust your driving to changing road conditions. Surfaces such as highways, roads, walkways and parking lots may become difficult to navigate due to accumulating snow.