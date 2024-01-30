Winter fun kicks off in downtown Barrie this weekend with return of annual festival

This weekend will be full of activity in downtown Barrie as the city's Winterfest gets underway, with ice sculptures, lumberjack shows, skating and live entertainment.

The annual winter festival is a community tradition held at Heritage Park and Meridian Place for the family this Saturday and Sunday.

The event includes horse-drawn wagon rides, a mini-tube slide, inflatables and games for the kids, buskers, marshmallow roasting, and vendors.

There are also helicopter rides, weather permitting, at $90 per person.

Horse-drawn rides through Barrie's downtown is a part of its annual Winterfest. (Source: City of Barrie)

Barrie Transit will operate a free shuttle between Bayfield Mall and the downtown terminal to get residents to and from the Winterfest activities.

Parking is available within walking distance in the Collier Street Parkade and along several downtown streets for anyone planning to drive down for the festivities.

Motorists need to be aware that Simcoe Street from Maple Avenue to Dunlop Street will be closed during the festival.

Winterfest activities kick off Saturday at 10 a.m. and run until Sunday at 4 p.m.