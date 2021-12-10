Winter coat drive helps keep vulnerable community warm this winter

Police and students are teaming up to help keep those most vulnerable warm this winter.

Southern Georgian Bay OPP and Georgian Bay District Secondary School (GBDSS) students have teamed up for a winter coat drive for families.

Students at the school put a call out to the community to donate gently used winter wear to give to those facing homelessness in Midland.

"We saw a need in our community, and we wanted to fulfill that need," says Abby Goneau, co-president of student council at GBDSS.

The winter wear will be donated to The Guesthouse Shelter in Midland.

Members of Southern Georgian Bay OPP say that there is an increasing need in the community.

"There's a huge need. COVID hit everyone really hard, especially our homeless population," says Constable Elana Durtnall from Southern Georgian Bay OPP. "Every day, people go in and out of shelters."

So far, the initiative has filled two bins and a police cruiser with winter gear. The public is encouraged to donate hats, coats, snow pants and mitts. Sleeping bags and boots are needed most.

"It's been absolutely beautiful, and we're able to provide a coat to everyone either in our program as well as everybody out in the community who needs that extra support," says Katie Staneland, operations manager for The Guesthouse Shelter.

Gently used items can be dropped off outside the school or at The Guesthouse Shelter the week of Dec. 13.