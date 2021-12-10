Winter coat drive helps keep vulnerable community warm this winter

Students at Georgian Bay District Secondary School in Midland, Ont., place gently used winter wear in the donation box as part of their winter coat drive on Thursday, Dec. 9, 2021 (Chris Garry/CTV News) Students at Georgian Bay District Secondary School in Midland, Ont., place gently used winter wear in the donation box as part of their winter coat drive on Thursday, Dec. 9, 2021 (Chris Garry/CTV News)

Barrie Top Stories