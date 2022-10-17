Winter clothing drive underway to help everyone bundle up this season

Barrie Families Unite, a local not-for-profit, is asking for help as temperatures drop to ensure everyone has access to warm clothing.

The organization is collecting clean and gently used outerwear for those in need, including jackets, boots, snow pants, toques, and gloves.

Last year, over 600 people benefited from donations, and it's anticipated that number will be even higher this year.

"With the growing needs, the inflation that people are facing, all the different factors that are involved, we know that we're going to have a huge turnout at the end of the month when we host our third annual free pop-up shop," said Barrie Families Unite founder Nikki Glahn.

Donations can be dropped off at three Home Hardware locations in Barrie and Innisfil, Menchies on Bayfield Street in Barrie, and Robert's Complete Auto Care on Brock Street in Barrie.

The donations will be available for free to anyone in need at a pop-up shop at the Bayfield Mall in Barrie on Oct. 28, Oct. 29, and Oct. 30.