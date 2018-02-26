

There were two winning Lotto Max lottery tickets sold in Simcoe County.

Ontario Lottery and Gaming says a winning ticket worth $118, 272.60 was sold to someone in Orillia. A winning Encore ticket worth $100,000 was sold in the Barrie area.

If you purchased your ticket in the Toronto area, you’ll also want to get it checked. Tickets worth $1 million and $100,000 were sold there.

Friday night's whopping $60 million Lotto Max jackpot was claimed by a ticket sold somewhere in Atlantic Canada.

The jackpot for the next Lotto Max draw on March 2 will be approximately $23 million.

With files from The Canadian Press.