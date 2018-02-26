Featured
Winning Lotto Max tickets sold in Simcoe County
A sign outside a Toronto convenience store advertises a Lotto Max draw. (Chris Kitching)
CTV Barrie
Published Monday, February 26, 2018 1:21PM EST
There were two winning Lotto Max lottery tickets sold in Simcoe County.
Ontario Lottery and Gaming says a winning ticket worth $118, 272.60 was sold to someone in Orillia. A winning Encore ticket worth $100,000 was sold in the Barrie area.
If you purchased your ticket in the Toronto area, you’ll also want to get it checked. Tickets worth $1 million and $100,000 were sold there.
Friday night's whopping $60 million Lotto Max jackpot was claimed by a ticket sold somewhere in Atlantic Canada.
The jackpot for the next Lotto Max draw on March 2 will be approximately $23 million.
With files from The Canadian Press.