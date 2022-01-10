Winning lottery ticket sold in Muskoka about to expire if unclaimed

An unclaimed lottery ticket sold in Huntsville, Ont., worth $10,000, is about to expire if it's not claimed soon.

The winning Lottario ticket dated Jan. 23, 2021, has the numbers 6, 12, 36, 39, 43, 44 with the bonus number 23.

The ticket holder needs to fill in the back portion, sign it and contact the OLG Support Centre at 1-800-387-0098.

The OLG has said it's rare that winning prizes go unclaimed. Any prize money that isn't claimed goes back into the lottery pot.