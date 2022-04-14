Winds gusts up to 70 km/h expected in parts of the region

It will be a blustery Thursday heading into Easter weekend, according to Environment Canada.

The weather agency has issued a special weather statement for parts of Simcoe and Dufferin Counties, Muskoka and Grey Bruce.

Winds gusts of up to 70 km/h are expected to howl through much of the region Thursday morning, as a cold front brings cooler temperatures.

By the afternoon, temperatures will dip down to single digits, dropping to the freezing mark overnight.

Environment Canada predicts that single-digit temperatures are anticipated for the duration of the long weekend.