Environment Canada has issued a wind warning and severe thunderstorm watch for much of central and southern Ontario.

The weather agency says wind gusts up to 110 kilometres per hour are likely after a cold front moves through the region starting from early afternoon in the west through early evening in the east.

It says the gusts may be strong enough to blow shingles off the roofs of buildings, toss around loose objects or cause tree branches to break.

Environment Canada also warns conditions are favourable for the development of severe thunderstorms that may be capable of producing strong wind gusts, large hail and heavy rain.

The strong winds are predicted to diminish late this evening as a high pressure ridge moves in.

High winds cause damage

Fire departments across Simcoe County are respoding to downed hydro wires and trees.

The City of Barrie has called in extra crews to help clean up the damage.

Alectra Utilities says about 3,600 customers are without power in Barrie.

More than 5,500 Hydro One customers are without power in Dufferin County.