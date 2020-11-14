BARRIE, ONT. -- Wind gusts of up to 110 km/h, capable of knocking out power or bringing down tree branches could blow into the region Sunday.

Environment Canada has issued a wind warning for Midland and Coldwater, where winds are expected to be strongest Sunday afternoon. Gusts will be strongest along the eastern edges of Lake Erie and Lake Ontario.

Areas including Barrie, Orillia, and Collingwood could see gusts of up to 80 km/h and are covered by a special weather statement.

Winds are expected to die down by Monday morning.