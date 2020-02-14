BARRIE -- The bitter cold outside brings with it a warning from health officials as temperatures plummeted to bone-chilling levels.

The arctic air mass and strong winds resulted in wind chill values of minus 30 to minus 35 overnight on Friday.

The extreme weather conditions hit much of Ontario, but temperatures eased slightly in most areas by late morning.

Extreme Cold makes it hard to “catch” your breath,never mind “see” it! Temps climb from -32 windchill & Risk of Frostbite to -10, Fair Skies & chance of flurries today. Bitter cold tonight but milder & more snow tomorrow. #barrie #ctv #purecountry #thedock #weather #frostbite pic.twitter.com/ztCEay7VHC — K.C. Colby (@KCColbyCTV) February 14, 2020

Several townships opened warming stations to help folks escape the cold.

Those most at risk during the extreme cold include seniors, children, people with chronic medical conditions, outdoor workers and pets.

To reduce your risk during the cold temperatures, make sure to stay bundled up, covering exposed skin.