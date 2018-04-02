

CTV Barrie





Old Man Winter has reared his ugly head yet again, bringing snow, freezing rain and strong winds to central Ontario.

A winter storm warning is still in effect for parts of Muskoka and Parry Sound today. Environment Canada says five to 10 centimetres of snow could fall. This is on top of the snow that fell Tuesday and overnight.

Overall snowfall totals could hit 25 centimetres.

That warning is in effect for:

Huntsville - Baysville

Town of Parry Sound - Rosseau - Killbear Park

Bayfield Inlet - Dunchurch

South River - Burk's Falls

Bruce Peninsula - Sauble Beach - Tobermory

At the same time, a wind warning continues for much of central and southern Ontario. Environment Canada says areas under the warning could see wind gusts as strong as 90 km/h.

The wind warning has been issued for:

Innisfil - New Tecumseth - Angus

Orangeville - Grand Valley - Southern Dufferin County

Shelburne - Mansfield - Northern Dufferin County

Newmarket - Georgina - Northern York Region

Pickering - Oshawa - Southern Durham Region

Uxbridge - Beaverton - Northern Durham Region

Vaughan - Richmond Hill - Markham

Lindsay - Southern Kawartha Lakes

Caledon

A special weather statement is also in effect for Barrie, Coldwater, Collingwood, Grey County, Midland, Orillia, Owen Sound and Washago. These areas will likely see wind gusts between 70 km/h and 80 km/h on today.

Bracebridge, Gravenhurst, Kawartha Lakes, Haliburton, Port Carling and Port Severn are also under the statement. These areas could see wind gusts up to 70 km/h.

Winds are expected to diminish by this evening.

Find out the latest on power outages by clicking here

Thousands of people are without power across the region. Nearly 8,000 Hydro One customers who live in an area between Dundalk, Mulmur Township, New Tecumseth, Orangeville and Shelburne are in the dark.

Hydro One is also reporting an outage for almost 7,000 customers in the Lake of Bays and Dorset areas. An outage for 6,500 customers is also reported in Haliburton.

Nearly 3,000 customers in Algonquin Highlands are without power. Several other smaller outages are also reported.

A freezing rain warning was in effect for a large part of central Ontario on Tuesday night, but that warning has come to an end.