BARRIE, ONT. -- A Kempenfelt Rotary Car Lottery ticket purchase allows the chance to win a brand new car while simultaneously helping the community.

The winner will receive a grand prize of a 2021 BMW 430i XDrive, valued at over $60,000.

The rotary club is selling 10,000 tickets, with the hopes of selling them all to support a good cause.

Each ticket purchased goes toward helping youth mental health and women and children's shelters in the community.

"You can feel really good knowing that your contribution in purchasing a ticket has helped people who have really needed it," says Teresa MacLennan, executive director of the Women and Children's Shelter.

Some of the proceeds from ticket purchases will go towards child and youth mental health services at Royal Victoria Regional Health Centre (RVH), where crisis assessments have doubled over the past year.

Martha Cope, RVH program operations director, says the number of crisis assessments for children under the age of 13 was five times greater compared to the same time last year; for teenagers aged 13 to 17, the number of crisis assessments doubled.

Cope estimates that RVH treats thousands of children and youth in their in-patient and out-patient mental health programs each year.

"We know that 70 per cent of mental illness has its onset in childhood," Cope says. "That's why providing mental health services to this age group is vital."

Additionally, the Women and Children's Shelter in Barrie will also receive a portion of the proceeds, who say fundraising is crucial for their shelter and other organizations like Gilda's Club.

Aaron Lutes, Executive Director of Gilda's Club, says that fundraising initiatives help support their programs and keeps the organization alive.

"We only arrived at the finish line thanks to people who carry us through fundraisers just like this," Lutes says.

The draw for the big prize is Sat., July 31.

One ticket costs $25 or five tickets for $100.

Tickets are available here.

With files from Jayne Pritchard.