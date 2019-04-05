

The Procyon Wildlife Centre in Beeton is putting out an urgent call for volunteers.

The centre says they need more hands on deck so they can help the many newborn animals that require attention at this time of year.

“None of these animals could possibly survive on their own,” says Sarah Bruce, volunteer coordinator. “Those infants will just keep pouring in for a few weeks.”

Their most recent rescue is a baby fox that was found in distress by a resident in Alliston. It's believed the little fox was separated from its mother.

The centre rescues, rehabilitates and releases the animals back into the wild.

Volunteers say that all too often, the animals need rescuing because of humans. “When we build new homes, or when we’re disturbing them in our backyards, if we’re affecting their lives, we should definitely be helping them get back on their feet,” says volunteer Lorna Wilson as she bottle-feeds an infant raccoon.

The centre is run on a volunteer basis, and the number of animals they can support depends on the number of volunteers they have.

“We always need more,” Bruce says.

The work is difficult, but Bruce, who has been with the centre for four years, says it’s all worth it.

“Watching them and a fat little butt climb up a tree, or waddle off into the woods, is the reward for all the work we’ve done here.”