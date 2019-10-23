Barrie Police are on the hunt for a wig-wearing woman who they claim helped herself to several items at a store in Kozlov Mall and left without paying.

Police released security video from Oct. 11th of the accused shoplifter in the store wearing a blonde wig and dark sunglasses. Police say she went about concealing merchandise in a reusable bag before quickly exiting the store into the parking lot.

The woman is described as being in her 30s, five-foot-five inches tall, wearing a pink t-shirt and penguin slippers.

Anyone who can identify the woman is asked to contact Barrie Police or Crime Stoppers.