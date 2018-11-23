

CTV Barrie





“Don’t drink and drive, it’s as simple as that.”

Sheryl Caissie knows firsthand the impact that the actions of an impaired driver can have on one’s life.

“I never thought anything like this would ever happen to me,” she says. “A big piece of my life is missing. I will never see him again, and I will never be able to share anything with him again.”

This past October, Caissie’s husband Gregory was killed by an impaired driver while the two were out riding on his motorcycle. She is now wheelchair-bound.

The OPP say they will be on the lookout for impaired drivers during this holiday season with the launch of the Festive RIDE campaign.

Provincial Police say they want to assure motorists they are prepared to deal with impaired drivers this season.

"Whether a person is driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol, impaired is impaired. Both forms are dangerous, serious criminal offences and they carry similar penalties,” says OPP Deputy Commissioner Rose DiMarco.

So far in 2018, the OPP have charged more than 6,700 drivers with being impaired, either by drugs or alcohol, and 39 people have been killed on OPP-patrolled roads where alcohol or drugs were a factor.

The OPP RIDE campaign runs right through the holidays to the New Year.