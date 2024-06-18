Widespread power outage impacts services in Orillia, including hospital

A widespread community power outage in Orillia is impacting several services on Tuesday.

The City noted the library and city centre are temporarily closed due to the outage.

Orillia Soldiers' Memorial Hospital (OSMH) announced a "code grey," which is the loss of infrastructure, in this case, electrical power.

"We are in the process of completing an internal assessment to determine what areas are being impacted," OSMH posted on social media.

The hospital confirmed backup generators kicked in when the power went out, and no patients needed to be evacuated or moved to other areas of the facility.

For those seeking relief from the extreme heat, the City has confirmed the recreation centre's cooling centre and the Tudhope Park splash pad are operational despite the power outage.

However, the outage has forced the cancellation of classes at the Georgian College Orillia campus.

Hydro One says a tree fell onto a line, causing the temporary outage.

Crews aim to have power back early Tuesday afternoon.