

CTV Barrie





Have you gotten your flu shot yet?

Every flu season is different, and the best way to protect against getting sick is to get the shot.

Health officials believe this year’s vaccine will be more effective against this season’s virus.

“We expect this flu season to be less severe than last year,” said Dr. Kathryn Marsilio, Acting Associate Medical Officer.

But Marsilio also said it’s difficult to predict the kind of strain of influenza each season.

“We never know the actual effectiveness of the vaccine until the following flu season,” said Marsilio. “However, we expect it to be around 40 to 60 percent.”

Flu vaccines need to be administered every year because the vaccine declines in the body’s immune system over time and because the flu virus changes each year.

Officials say it can take up to two weeks after receiving the vaccine for the antibodies to develop in the body and start to protect against the influenza virus.

Flu shots are free and available throughout the province with a valid health card.