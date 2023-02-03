Whiteouts close Highway 400 from Cookstown to Barrie

Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) is shutting down Highway 400 between the Cookstown exit and Mapleview Drive in Barrie due to zero visibility and several collisions in the area.

On Friday afternoon, a dozen vehicles, including two transport trucks, were involved in a collision on Highway 400 at Mapleview Drive. Southbound lanes were closed temporarily before reopening. They are once again closed.

Police didn’t report any serious injuries.

"This is by far the worst I've seen in a long time. Fortunately, this is all-encompassing; traffic is relatively slow everywhere; we're not seeing a lot of high speed into zero visibility," said Sgt. Kerry Schmidt, OPP.

"Anytime you're travelling, be very careful, and as the sun heads down and we get into darkness, it's going to be even more treacherous."

OPP is also closing Highway 89 from County Road 56 to the 11th line.

Huronia West OPP has closed parts of Highway 26 West from Sunnidale Corners to Stayner, Highway 26 from Stayner West to Mosley Roundabout and County Road 91 from Duntroon to Stayner.

Other closures include Highway 26 from Horseshoe Valley Road to Collingwood, County Road 42 from Stayner to Mulmur Townline, Country 29 from Horseshoe Valley Road to Wasaga Beach and Country Road 92 from Elmvale to Wasaga Beach.

Near whiteout conditions on Hwy. 26 and Sunnidale Corners, between Stayner and Wasaga Beach. Several drivers are pulling off at a nearby gas station to wait out the storm. @CTVBarrieNews pic.twitter.com/T2U07UipMH — Christian D'Avino (@ChristianCTV) February 3, 2023

OPP is aksing drivers in the Stayner, Collingwood and Creemore areas to avoid unnecessary travel.

"Public Works crews are out and working hard to clear roads and sidewalks. Crews will continue operations throughout the day and into the weekend as needed," The Town of Collingwood posted on social media.

Snow squall warnings continue to be in effect across central Ontario.

More to come.