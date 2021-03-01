BARRIE -- Whiteout conditions have left no part of our region untouched after police reported several crashes on our roads.

In Oro-Medonte, the southbound lanes of Highway 11 were closed at Line 13 for a multi-vehicle crash.

According to OPP, the crash happened just after 3 p.m Monday. No major injuries have been reported, and the roads - which were closed for clean up - have since reopened.

Multiple vehicles involved in a collision on Highway 11 southbound at Line 13, @TwpOroMedonte. The highway will be closed for some time for cleanup. Luckily, no major injuries sustained! #OrilliaOPP ^td pic.twitter.com/MnmkSkvsNF — OPP Central Region (@OPP_CR) March 1, 2021

In Dufferin County, earlier in the day, OPP responded to a crash involving eight vehicles on County Road 124, north of Shelburne, in Melancthon Township.

Police say there are no major injuries.

Officers are asking individuals planning to venture out in the central region to cancel all trips and stay home.

