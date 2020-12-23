BARRIE, ONT. -- Bracebridge OPP is looking for a man accused of an indecent act in a Gravenhurst parking lot.

Police say the accused, who has white hair and a white beard, and was wearing a red sweater, stood in the Canadian Tire Store parking lot on Talisman Drive with his pants down.

They said when officers arrived, he was gone but had defecated in the parking lot.

Police are asking for information to help them identify the man.

Call 1-888-310-1122 or contact Crime Stoppers with any tips.