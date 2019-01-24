

CTV Barrie





A 37-year-old man has been charged in connection with a break-in at a home in Whitchurch-Stouffville on Wednesday.

York Regional Police officers were called to the house in the area of McCowan Road, south of Mount Albert Road shortly after 11 in the morning.

The homeowner told police she came home to find a man in her house, and that after being spotted, he pushed her out of the way and ran out. She says he drove off in a pickup truck.

Police say the man appeared to have gained access to the house by using patio furniture to enter through a window.

Officers say the house had been ransacked with money and electronics stolen.

Police located the suspect vehicle traveling in the area of Highway 48 and Cherry Street, and when they attempted to stop it, police say the suspect drove off the road and fled on foot.

With the help of the K-9 unit, police found the man hiding inside a garage at a nearby home.

Police say the suspect vehicle had been reported stolen earlier in the day. Officers say they found stolen property inside the truck.

The accused faces several charges including two counts of break and enter and three counts of possession of stolen property.

He is scheduled to appear in a Newmarket court.