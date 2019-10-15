Police are appealing for witnesses to a collision over the weekend that claimed the life of one man.

The crash happened on Saturday evening at the intersection of York Durham Line and 19th Avenue in Whitchurch-Stouffville.

York Regional Police arrived to find the 55-year-old Ajax man suffering life-threatening injuries. He was taken to hospital where he died.

The other driver, a 63-year-old Whitchurch-Stouffville man, suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was also taken to a hospital to be treated.

Police are continuing to investigate. They are encouraging anyone who saw the collision or who may have dashcam video to contact them.