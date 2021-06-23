BARRIE, ONT. -- Several COVID-19 immunization clinics are open for Simcoe Muskoka residents who want their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine or are eligible for their second shot.

Most clinics require an appointment and identification or an Ontario health card.

Here is a list of where COVID-19 clinic are located:

Barrie and area

29 Sperling Drive, Barrie

Holly Recreation Centre - 171 Mapleton Ave., Barrie

Innisfil Recreation Complex - 7315 Yonge St., Innisfil

Muskoka

Canada Summit Centre - 20 Park Dr., Huntsville

Bracebridge Sportsplex - 110 Clearbrook Trail, Bracebridge

Couchiching

West Orillia Sports Complex, Rotary Place Arena - 100 University Ave., Orillia

North Simcoe

North Simcoe Sports and Recreation Centre - 527 Len Self Boulevard, Midland

Penetanguishene Memorial Arena - 61 Maria St., Penetang

South Georgian Bay

Collingwood Royal Canadian Legion (Drive-thru) - 490 Ontario Street

Wasaga Beach RecPlex Community Centre (Drive-thru) - 1724 Mosley Street

South Simcoe

Tottenham Community Centre - 139 Queen Street North, Tottenham

Bob Fallis Arena - 2961 10 Sideroad, Bradford

Plus, the health unit added a new clinic starting Monday at the New Tecumseth Recreation Centre, 7300 Industrial Parkway in Alliston.

Additionally, residents who need assisted transportation to and from a vaccination appointment have several options.

Complete information on Simcoe Muskoka's vaccination program, including how to book, is available here.