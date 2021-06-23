BARRIE, ONT. --
Several COVID-19 immunization clinics are open for Simcoe Muskoka residents who want their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine or are eligible for their second shot.
Most clinics require an appointment and identification or an Ontario health card.
Here is a list of where COVID-19 clinic are located:
Barrie and area
29 Sperling Drive, Barrie
Holly Recreation Centre - 171 Mapleton Ave., Barrie
Innisfil Recreation Complex - 7315 Yonge St., Innisfil
Muskoka
Canada Summit Centre - 20 Park Dr., Huntsville
Bracebridge Sportsplex - 110 Clearbrook Trail, Bracebridge
Couchiching
West Orillia Sports Complex, Rotary Place Arena - 100 University Ave., Orillia
North Simcoe
North Simcoe Sports and Recreation Centre - 527 Len Self Boulevard, Midland
Penetanguishene Memorial Arena - 61 Maria St., Penetang
South Georgian Bay
Collingwood Royal Canadian Legion (Drive-thru) - 490 Ontario Street
Wasaga Beach RecPlex Community Centre (Drive-thru) - 1724 Mosley Street
South Simcoe
Tottenham Community Centre - 139 Queen Street North, Tottenham
Bob Fallis Arena - 2961 10 Sideroad, Bradford
Plus, the health unit added a new clinic starting Monday at the New Tecumseth Recreation Centre, 7300 Industrial Parkway in Alliston.
Additionally, residents who need assisted transportation to and from a vaccination appointment have several options.
Complete information on Simcoe Muskoka's vaccination program, including how to book, is available here.