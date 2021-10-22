Where to find a COVID-19 immunization clinic in Simcoe Muskoka next week

A Simcoe Muskoka resident receives her second COVID-19 vaccine on Thurs. July 8, 2021. (Katelyn Wilson/CTV News) A Simcoe Muskoka resident receives her second COVID-19 vaccine on Thurs. July 8, 2021. (Katelyn Wilson/CTV News)

Barrie Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Atlantic

Montreal

Ottawa

Toronto

Kitchener

Windsor

London

Northern Ontario

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Vancouver