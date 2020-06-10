BARRIE, ONT. -- In just three hours, Dufferin OPP was called to three deer collisions.

Police in Dufferin County say they have investigated 10 collisions involving deer since Monday.

The OPP is reminding motorists, where there is one deer, there are usually more.

They say deer typically travel in the early evening and early morning hours.

Provincial police have a few suggestions for motorists to avoid a hood collision.

Slow down. The faster a vehicle is travelling, the less likely a driver will be able to react to a deer crossing the highway.

Look ahead. Be observant of the road ahead and stay alert for the glowing eyes of deer. If you see one, slow down and be watchful for others.