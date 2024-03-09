BARRIE
Barrie

    • Wheels for Wellness returns to Barrie

    Participants take part in Wheels for Wellness fundraiser in Barrie, Ont, on Sat., March 9, 2024 ( CTV News/ Steve Mann) Participants take part in Wheels for Wellness fundraiser in Barrie, Ont, on Sat., March 9, 2024 ( CTV News/ Steve Mann)
    Wheels for Wellness, the annual fundraiser which raises money for local charities, returned on Saturday.

    The fundraiser brought dozens of people to the Southshore community centre, where they participated in a cycling event organized by the Rotary Club of Barrie.

    Each team participating has seven members pedal either spin bikes or bicycles on trainers, with participants peddling to beat the clock.

    In addition to the cycling competition, the event also included a DJ, snacks for participants and various prizes.

    Following the competition, the Rotary Club also held a charity euchre tournament, raising money for local charities.

