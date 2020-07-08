BARRIE, ONT. -- Consumers in Simcoe Muskoka will need to wear a face-covering to enter indoor businesses, including grocery stores, shopping malls, hair salons, and places of worship, among others, starting Monday.

But there is still a lot of confusion over the rules.

"What I'm urging people to do, is do the best they can to comply with the mandatory masking indoors," said Dr. Colin Lee, Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit Associate Medical Officer of Health.

Health officials are taking an educational approach rather than enforcement in the hopes that at least 80 per cent will choose to wear a mask.

Dr. Lee said that fines could follow if the risk increases, but they hope to avoid those measures right now.

Paul Markle, with the Barrie Chamber of Commerce, said he agrees with the health unit's decision, but called it a double-edged sword.

"They're going to have to provide a mask for those who don't necessarily have them, and there's also the fear that people aren't going to come if they are forced to wear masks," Markle said. "They're not going to come out and shop."

Markle added that with many business owners seeing a downturn in revenue, the combined mask equation could put an unfair enforcement onus on the business.

"You consider a part-time employee that's now in front of a customer that's angry because they're asked to wear a mask," Markle said. "It puts a bit of an undue burden on that individual and on the business owner."

Denise Tucker owns Olive Oil Company in Barrie and said roughly 75 per cent of her clientele already wear a mask when they enter her business.

"We've been very good with our social distancing and with our mask-wearing. We will be asking customers when they come into our locations to wear a mask," she added.

For anyone who doesn't comply with the requirement, Tucker said she is prepared to ask them to leave.

"In a nice way," she added. "I mean, obviously, you're still a customer, and we still value your business, and we'd love for you to come into the store. But right now it's not a business issue, it's a health and safety issue, and we're not talking about four dollars, 20 dollars, we're talking about life and death."

According to the health unit's website, a face-covering means a medical or non-medical mask or other face-covering like a bandana or scarf covering the mouth and nose.

Children under the age of two or those under five who refuse are not required to wear a face-covering, along with individuals whose health or ability, or cultural or religious reasons would prevent them from doing so. No proof of exemption is required.

Health officials said compliance could help avoid a second wave of COVID-19, referring to the current situation in the United States.