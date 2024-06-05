What to expect during Phase 2 of the Laclie Street reconstruction

Laclie Street in Orillia is a busy one for the city. About 3,200 vehicles use it daily as it is the central part of a major road reconstruction project in phase two.

"Laclie Street is one of Orillia's busiest streets in the city. It is one of our arterial roads; it links the downtown core, the waterfront area to the north part of the city," says Jeff Hunter with the city.

Road closed sign on Laclie Street in Orillia, Ont., on Tues., April 9, 2024. (CTV News/Rob Cooper)

Crews began phase two last month. Work continues this week, and the city says there's lots to do.

"Phase two consists of a road re-construction including all underground infrastructure, water main, sanitary sewer, main stormwater works, new sidewalks and new traffic signals," says Hunter.

"It's been pretty annoying, but I kind of get it because these roads really need to be done, but the construction is pretty annoying," says Jeff Storer, who lives nearby.

Drivers say they try to avoid the road but admit it's just part of the growth and repair of the aging city.

"It's hard to get places, but we make do because Laclie Street needs to get done. We need the potholes to be fixed honestly, so it's about time. It's going to take a while, but other than that, everything has been good, continues Hunter.

To help slow people down using residential streets, the city has set up signage and speed deterrents.

We have installed traffic calming measures to help mitigate the speed and the additional traffic neighbourhoods will experience," says Hunter.

Road construction resumes on Laclie Street in Orillia, Ont., on Tues., April 9, 2024. (CTV News/Rob Cooper)

Phase two of the project is expected to cost just over 7 million dollars and be completed by late fall.

Phases three and four still require approval from the council.