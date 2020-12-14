BARRIE, ONT. -- Simcoe Muskoka moved from orange to the red zone under the province's COVID-19 framework of restrictions as of 12:01 a.m. on Monday.

The move comes as the Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit reports a significant surge in positive cases, mainly across Simcoe County in recent weeks.

The health unit recorded the region's highest number of cases during the week of Dec. 6, with 339 new infections.

The health unit's models indicate that if transmission of the virus isn't curbed, the region could see roughly 64 cases each day as we advance.

Ontario announced the more stringent measures for the region on Friday.

Here's a breakdown of some of the new measures in the Red-Control level:

limits on organized public gatherings drop from 10 to five people indoors

religious, wedding and funeral services have a 30 per cent capacity limit

restaurants, bars and event spaces with no dancing, singing or live music have a 10-person max indoors

10 people in fitness studios while in exercise areas or classes and 25 outdoors

no team sports except for training (no scrimmages)

no athletic activities with individuals coming within two metres of each other

maximum of 10 people seated in mall food courts

retail stores must maintain a two-metre distance between those in line

movie theatres and performing arts facilities must close

Capacity on casinos, bingo halls and gaming establishments can not exceed 10 people.

Full details are available here.