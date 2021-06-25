BARRIE, ONT. -- Adults 18 and older across Simcoe Muskoka and the province will be eligible to book a second COVID-19 mRNA shot in the coming days.

Starting Monday at 8 a.m., all adults who had the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine for their first shot will be able to book their second ahead of schedule.

Ontario's Health Minister Christine Elliott said the vaccine rollout continues to pick up speed, "allowing us to provide more second doses ahead of schedule while supporting our communities most at risk."

DELTA VARIANT IN SIMCOE MUSKOKA

Simcoe Muskoka is listed among Ontario's Delta variant hot spots. The region has had 33 confirmed cases of the B.1.617.2 variant to date.

The region is in the top 10 of Ontario's 34 health units, with data showing 15 to 20 per cent of COVID-19 cases classifying as the Delta variant.

Earlier this week, Dr. Charles Gardner, Simcoe Muskoka's medical officer of health, said two doses of an mRNA vaccine is 80 per cent effective in fighting the virus.

Gardner noted the Delta variant would likely dominate among positive COVID-19 cases in the region because it's 50 per cent more contagious than other strains.

"Everybody needs to pursue and get immunization when you're eligible at your first opportunity, the first and the second dose, regardless of where you live," Gardner stated.

Residents who had a first dose of AstraZeneca need to wait eight weeks before their second dose and have the option of the same or an mRNA vaccine.

To date, 74 per cent of residents 18+ have had at least one vaccine shot.

CHILDREN 12 TO 17 VACCINES

In a news release Friday, the province said it would look into accelerating second dose bookings for children 12 to 17 following those 18+ to try and get students fully vaccinated before returning to school in September.

Across Simcoe Muskoka, 55 per cent of eligible children have had their first Pfizer shot.

The Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine is the only approved dose available for the 12 to 17 age group.

BOOK AN APPOINTMENT

Several immunization clinics across Simcoe Muskoka are accepting residents who are eligible to get their first and second shots.

Complete information on how to book a COVID-19 vaccine is available here, including where to find a clinic.

On Tuesday, the RVH Sperling Drive immunization clinic reported a record-breaking day, with more than 1,800 shots administered.

ENTERING STEP 2

On Wednesday, the province will move to Step 2 of Ontario's Roadmap to Reopening, allowing larger gatherings, personal care services, such as haircuts, tattoos and manicures, and a higher capacity for retailers.

Based on the initial reopening plan, the province should enter the third and final step, which has the most lenient restrictions, 21 days after moving into Step 2.