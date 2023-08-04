What's open and running in Barrie on Monday?
Enjoying the Civic Holiday is easy; once you know what's open and how to get there. On Monday, Aug. 7, Barrie's services will be adjusted as follows:
Barrie Transit
On Aug. 7, Barrie Transit will operate according to regular Sunday service. Barrie Transit will offer a free Kempenfest shuttle service from Aug. 4 to 7 to service the festival, serving as a park 'n ride from Allandale Recreation Centre, Bayfield Mall and the Downtown Transit Terminal.
Curbside Collection
There will be no garbage, organics, recycling, or yard waste collection on Aug. 7. Collection during the week will occur one day later for the remainder of the week. Reminder: Due to the health risk that heat poses for manual curbside waste collectors when a daily air temperature or the Humidex of 30°C or higher is forecasted, waste collection will begin at 5 a.m. If these temperatures are expected, residents are asked to put their waste out for curbside collection any time after 7 p.m. the night before or before 5 a.m. on collection day.
- Download the CTV News app to get local alerts on your device
- Get the latest local updates sent to your email inbox
Recreation/Community Centres
Barrie's recreation and community centres will be closed Monday.
City Hall
Barrie City Hall will be closed on Aug. 7.
Marina & Tiffin Boat Launch Access
The Tiffin Boat Launch will be closed during Kempenfest, which takes place Aug. 4 to 7. The public boat launch at the City of Barrie Marina will be available, but no trailer parking is available.
Parking
Downtown parking (on-street and lots) is enforced on the Civic Holiday. Waterfront parking is enforced 24/7/365. To park free in select waterfront areas, vehicles must be registered with a digital waterfront parking permit or display a hangtag waterfront parking pass. Vehicles without a pass or permit are required to pay $10/hour (daily maximum: $50).
Reminder: Fireworks are not permitted on Civic Holiday weekend
Fireworks are not allowed on the Civic Holiday or surrounding days. Fireworks can only be set off on the following (single calendar) days: Victoria Day, Canada Day, New Year's Day, and for the duration of the recognized Lunar New Year and Diwali holidays, as per the Regulatory Matters by-law.
Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BREAKING | Mark Margolis, 'Breaking Bad' and 'Better Call Saul' actor, dead at 83
Mark Margolis, a veteran actor known for his performances on 'Breaking Bad' and 'Better Call Saul,' has died.
BREAKING | Health Canada approves first RSV vaccine for seniors
Health Canada has approved the first vaccine for respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) for adults age 60 and over, manufacturer GSK says.
'There simply aren't enough people': Canada's shortage of anesthesiologists contributing to surgical backlog, group says
Canada’s surgical backlog cannot be cleared without enough anesthesiologists, who are essential for surgeries, the former chair of Ontario’s Anesthesiologists warns.
After 26 years, authorities identify woman whose remains were found along Gilgo Beach parkway
Law enforcement authorities said Friday they have identified a woman whose remains were found as far back as 1996 in different spots along the Long Island coast, some of them near the Gilgo Beach locations of bodies investigators believe were left by a serial killer.
B.C. wildfires: Some residents refuse to evacuate lakefront community only accessible by boat
Boats are the only means of escaping a small lakefront community in B.C.'s Shuswap that's being threatened by the raging East Adams Lake wildfire – but a handful of residents are testing their luck and staying home, despite an evacuation order issued late Wednesday.
Telus announces 6,000-person layoff
Telus Corp. says it is cutting 6,000 jobs. The cuts were made with 'a very heavy heart' and prompted by the 'evolving regulatory, competitive and macroeconomic environment,' the company's president and chief executive, said.
Key takeaways from Trump's arraignment in the special counsel's election subversion case
Former U.S. President Donald Trump pleaded not guilty in a Washington, DC, federal courthouseto federal criminal charges stemming from his plots to overturn the 2020 election, in a 27-minute proceeding where the first flashes of the defence’s tactics emerged.
Unemployment rate ticks up to 5.5% in July as job creation lags population growth
Canada's unemployment rate rose again last month, as the economy struggles to create enough jobs to match the pace of population growth.
'Really difficult time': What we know, what's being said the day after Trudeaus reveal split
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Sophie Gregoire Trudeau's separation has generated expressions of sympathy from across the political spectrum, including NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh, who told reporters on Thursday that he's reached out to his supply-and-confidence deal partner in the wake of the news. Here's everything we know so far.
Atlantic
-
Emergency alert delays in West Hants during the Nova Scotia floods
Nearly two hours passed between when firefighters in West Hants believed an emergency alert was needed and when it went out during flash flooding two weeks ago, and dozens of people didn’t receive it.
-
Price of gas, diesel increases in N.S., N.B., no change in P.E.I.
The price of gas and diesel increased in Nova Scotia and New Brunswick overnight, while prices at the pumps in Prince Edward Island did not change.
-
Elderly pedestrian dies, teen driver arrested for leaving scene of fatal collision: N.B. RCMP
An elderly pedestrian has died following a crash in New Brunswick and an 18-year-old driver has been arrested for allegedly leaving the scene.
Montreal
-
After serious collision in Italy, woman stuck on surgery wait list in Montreal
A family vacation in the Italian countryside quickly turned into a nightmare for Maggie Dunphy after she crashed her rented Vespa in the middle of the road and shattered several bones. The Montreal resident says her nightmare was made worse, however, by Quebec's health-care system after returning home to get proper treatment.
-
New Montreal summer camp helps Ukrainian refugee children integrate in Quebec
A free, new summer camp is aiming to help Ukrainian refugee children and their families settle in Montreal.
-
Montreal home sales on pace with last July, above historical average
The Quebec Professional Association of Real Estate Brokers says July's Montreal home sales were little changed from a year ago but remained above the historical average for this time of year.
Ottawa
-
Cleanup underway after tornado hits Ottawa's south end
The cleanup is underway in Ottawa's south end after a tornado ripped through the area Thursday evening, damaging homes, properties and trees.
-
Chief William Commanda Bridge opens over the Ottawa River
The Chief William Commanda Bridge is now open for cyclists, runners and walkers, providing a new linking connecting Ottawa and Gatineau.
-
What's happening in Ottawa this weekend: Aug. 4-7
CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at things to do in Ottawa, eastern Ontario and western Quebec this holiday weekend.
Toronto
-
Why are Taylor Swift tickets for Canada concerts already on sale?
A selection of Taylor Swift tickets for Toronto dates with hefty price tags are already on sale days ahead of the official Ticketmaster release.
-
Video shows arson suspect running away from Brampton house moments after it burst into flames
Police have released new video footage which shows an arson suspect running away from a burning house in Brampton, moments after it appeared to catch fire.
-
Man kidnapped in downtown Toronto was assaulted, driven around by suspects who demanded cash: police
An investigation into the kidnapping of a man in the city’s Financial District last month has led to the arrest of two men and officers are continuing to search for a third suspect, Toronto police say.
Kitchener
-
Kitchener neurologist charged with 50 counts of sexual assault testifies about breast, pelvic exams
A former Kitchener neurologist charged with sexually assaulting dozens of female patients testified about his process and reasoning for conducting breast, pelvic and rectal exams on Thursday morning.
-
Montour celebrates Stanley Cup final appearance in Six Nations
Six Nations celebrated NHL hometown hero Brandon Montour Thursday evening.
-
St. Mark’s Lutheran Church transforms into affordable housing in Kitchener
It’s a unique project in an unlikely space – an empty church in Kitchener is being transformed into affordable housing.
London
-
Crash causes closure on Highway 401
OPP and EMS in Elgin County are on the scene in the eastbound lanes at Graham Road after a two-vehicle collision.
-
OPP investigating double fatal crash
Oxford OPP, EMS and Norwich fire responded to the single-vehicle crash on Cornell Road north east of Tillsonburg.
-
4 people sent to hospital following multi-vehicle crash
According to police, two transport trucks, an SUV and a sedan were all involved in the incident.
Northern Ontario
-
American man fined $45K for altering shoreline on Georgian Bay property
Making unauthorized changes to the shoreline of a waterfront property in northern Ontario has cost another man thousands of dollars in fines.
-
Kirkland Lake deaths ruled a homicide, victims identified
Two people who died last week in Kirkland Lake were victims of homicide, Ontario Provincial Police confirmed Thursday along with their identities.
-
Sudbury police charge 2, seize $271K in narcotics at Flour Mill home
A Sudbury woman and southern Ont. man have been charged and released from custody following a drug raid at a Flour Mill home that revealed $271,000 in narcotics, police say.
Windsor
-
WATCH
WATCH | Four suspects wanted in connection to auto theft, fraud
Windsor police are seeking four suspects believed to be involved in the theft of a truck and ensuing fraud purchases in the city.
-
Automated license plate readers leads to arrest in Chatham
A driver in Chatham was arrested after police received an alert that the car’s license plate was linked to a stolen vehicle.
-
Five day comedy festival brewing up laughs in Windsor
In need of a good laugh? A new comedy festival coming to downtown Windsor is sure to get you giggling.
Calgary
-
Victim of Calgary shooting arrives at hospital with gunshot wound
Calgary police are investigating a shooting that happened in the community of Southview on Friday.
-
Boat stolen from Calgary home could be lake bound, police warn
Calgary police are asking the public for help locating a boat stolen from a home in Bowness earlier this week.
-
Alberta's unemployment rises in July as Calgary, Edmonton remain stable
Alberta's unemployment rate rose four-tenths of a percentage point in July with more people searching for work.
Saskatoon
-
Sask. falling behind rest of Canada in providing health care, report says
Saskatchewan residents are below the national average when it comes to having access to health care providers, according to a new report by the Canadian Institute for Health Information.
-
Sask. man previously convicted of hate speech now accused of impersonating a police officer
A Saskatchewan man convicted of promoting hatred against Jewish people is accused of impersonating a police officer in Saskatoon.
-
Unemployment rate ticks up to 5.5% in July as job creation lags population growth
Canada's unemployment rate rose again last month, as the economy struggles to create enough jobs to match the pace of population growth.
Edmonton
-
Edmonton Elks fan says wearing paper bag led to his ejection from stadium
Longtime Edmonton Elks fan Cameron Jones wants to know why he was kicked out of Commonwealth Stadium on Saturday. Jones said he was holding a paper bag in his hands when he was ordered to leave by police.
-
Alberta's unemployment rises in July as Calgary, Edmonton remain stable
Alberta's unemployment rate rose four-tenths of a percentage point in July with more people searching for work.
-
Telus announces 6,000-person layoff
Telus Corp. says it is cutting 6,000 jobs. The cuts were made with 'a very heavy heart' and prompted by the 'evolving regulatory, competitive and macroeconomic environment,' the company's president and chief executive, said.
Vancouver
-
Vancouver police investigate serious assault in Granville Entertainment District
A serious assault in downtown Vancouver is under investigation, police confirmed Friday.
-
3 race horses died in Vancouver within 2-week span in July: B.C. Ministry of Public Safety
Three race horses died and another was injured during competitions in Vancouver last month, according to B.C.’s Ministry of Public Safety.
-
Researcher warns against federal intervention in B.C. port dispute
A labour researcher says he hopes the federal government doesn't rush to intervene in British Columbia's port dispute, even if union members reject a tentative deal with employers today.