What's open and running in Barrie on Monday?

Enjoying the Civic Holiday is easy; once you know what's open and how to get there. On Monday, Aug. 7, Barrie's services will be adjusted as follows:

Barrie Transit

On Aug. 7, Barrie Transit will operate according to regular Sunday service. Barrie Transit will offer a free Kempenfest shuttle service from Aug. 4 to 7 to service the festival, serving as a park 'n ride from Allandale Recreation Centre, Bayfield Mall and the Downtown Transit Terminal.

Curbside Collection

There will be no garbage, organics, recycling, or yard waste collection on Aug. 7. Collection during the week will occur one day later for the remainder of the week. Reminder: Due to the health risk that heat poses for manual curbside waste collectors when a daily air temperature or the Humidex of 30°C or higher is forecasted, waste collection will begin at 5 a.m. If these temperatures are expected, residents are asked to put their waste out for curbside collection any time after 7 p.m. the night before or before 5 a.m. on collection day.

Recreation/Community Centres

Barrie's recreation and community centres will be closed Monday.

City Hall

Barrie City Hall will be closed on Aug. 7.

Marina & Tiffin Boat Launch Access

The Tiffin Boat Launch will be closed during Kempenfest, which takes place Aug. 4 to 7. The public boat launch at the City of Barrie Marina will be available, but no trailer parking is available.

Parking

Downtown parking (on-street and lots) is enforced on the Civic Holiday. Waterfront parking is enforced 24/7/365. To park free in select waterfront areas, vehicles must be registered with a digital waterfront parking permit or display a hangtag waterfront parking pass. Vehicles without a pass or permit are required to pay $10/hour (daily maximum: $50).

Reminder: Fireworks are not permitted on Civic Holiday weekend

Fireworks are not allowed on the Civic Holiday or surrounding days. Fireworks can only be set off on the following (single calendar) days: Victoria Day, Canada Day, New Year's Day, and for the duration of the recognized Lunar New Year and Diwali holidays, as per the Regulatory Matters by-law.