What's open and running in Barrie on Monday?

Open and closed file image. Open and closed file image.

Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Telus announces 6,000-person layoff

Telus Corp. says it is cutting 6,000 jobs. The cuts were made with 'a very heavy heart' and prompted by the 'evolving regulatory, competitive and macroeconomic environment,' the company's president and chief executive, said.

Atlantic

Montreal

Ottawa

Toronto

Kitchener

London

Northern Ontario

Windsor

Calgary

Saskatoon

Edmonton

Vancouver