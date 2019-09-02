

CTV Barrie





It’s the last weekend before school officially starts. While some students may be rushing around trying to get last-minute supplies, others will be packing their Monday with as many fun activities as possible—hoping to stretch out their final day of summer.

Here is a list of what is open and what is closed:

What’s open:

• Most tourist attractions, including Ontario Place, Canada’s Wonderland, the CN Tower, the Ontario Science Centre, Ripley’s Aquarium, the Royal Ontario Museum, and the Toronto Zoo.

• Some malls, including Tanger Outlets Cookstown (10 a.m. to 6 p.m.), The Eaton Centre (11 a.m. to 7 p.m.), Square One (11 a.m. to 6 p.m.), Vaughan Mills (10 a.m. to 7 p.m.) and Pacific Mall (11 a.m. to 8 p.m.)

• GO Transit is operating on a Sunday schedule and the TTC will be operating on a holiday schedule

• Barrie Transit is running with a regular Sunday Schedule

• Most movie theatres

• A little more than 60 Beer Store locations in Ontario will be open on Labour Day between 11 a.m. and 5 p.m.

What’s closed:

• Some malls

• Post offices

• Banks

• Government offices

• Libraries

• LCBO and select Beer Stores

• Outdoor and indoor pools, as well as most community centres