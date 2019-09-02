Featured
What’s open and closed this Labour Day Monday
What is open and closed this holiday Monday
CTV Barrie
Published Monday, September 2, 2019 11:16AM EDT
Last Updated Monday, September 2, 2019 11:28AM EDT
It’s the last weekend before school officially starts. While some students may be rushing around trying to get last-minute supplies, others will be packing their Monday with as many fun activities as possible—hoping to stretch out their final day of summer.
Here is a list of what is open and what is closed:
What’s open:
• Most tourist attractions, including Ontario Place, Canada’s Wonderland, the CN Tower, the Ontario Science Centre, Ripley’s Aquarium, the Royal Ontario Museum, and the Toronto Zoo.
• Some malls, including Tanger Outlets Cookstown (10 a.m. to 6 p.m.), The Eaton Centre (11 a.m. to 7 p.m.), Square One (11 a.m. to 6 p.m.), Vaughan Mills (10 a.m. to 7 p.m.) and Pacific Mall (11 a.m. to 8 p.m.)
• GO Transit is operating on a Sunday schedule and the TTC will be operating on a holiday schedule
• Barrie Transit is running with a regular Sunday Schedule
• Most movie theatres
• A little more than 60 Beer Store locations in Ontario will be open on Labour Day between 11 a.m. and 5 p.m.
What’s closed:
• Some malls
• Post offices
• Banks
• Government offices
• Libraries
• LCBO and select Beer Stores
• Outdoor and indoor pools, as well as most community centres