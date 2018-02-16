

Family Day is Monday in Ontario and that means there are a number of closures and events going on.

Here’s a look at what is closed:

Municipal and provincial offices

LCBO and The Beer Store

Most grocery stores, supermarkets and drug stores

Georgian Mall and Bayfield Mall

Here’s a look at what is open:

Federal offices, including passport offices

Canada Post

Upper Canada Mall

Tanger Outlets in Cookstown

Vaughan Mills Mall

You can search for local pharmacies and clinics here

Transit:

Orillia: No transit

Midland: No transit

Barrie: Sunday schedule

York Region: Sunday schedule

GO Transit: Will run on a Saturday schedule. Children under the age of 12 will be able to ride free all weekend.

Here’s a look at some events:

Ontario Family Fishing Event

Date: Saturday, February 17 to Monday, February 19, 2018

Location: Ontario Wide

Details: Ontario Family Fishing Events is a province-wide opportunity for Canadian residents to fish Ontario waters without the otherwise mandatory fishing version outdoors card. A wonderful opportunity to get outside, spend some wholesome time with the family, and develop a strong connection with conservation through the enjoyment of fishing. Events such as festivals, clinics, derbies and workshops are hosted across the province. Please visit the website for find an event near you. **Participants fishing without a license must fish under the Conservation fishing license limits. Ontario fishing regulations and limits continue to apply during license-free days.



Arctic Adventure

Date: Monday, February 19, 2018 from 10:00 AM – 4:00 PM

Location: Aurora - Aurora Town Park, 49 Wells Street located at Mosley & Wells Street

Details: Join family, friends and neighbours at Aurora's Arctic Adventure event! A great line-up of family activities will take place throughout the day including: professional ice carving, outdoor winter games, outdoor skating, mini snow tubing, mini ice fishing, live entertainment, Speaking of Wildlife Show, inflatables, Body Zorbs! and much much more.



4th Annual Family Day Winter Adventure

Date: Monday, February 19, 2018 from 10:00 AM – 2:00 PM

Location: Barrie – Barrie Community Sport Complex in Midhurst off Highway 26

Details: Family Day is the perfect opportunity for parents, children and young people choose their adventure and get active together in the great outdoors! Join us for at our 4th Annual FREE Family Day Winter Adventure at the Barrie Community Sports Complex! Try snowshoeing on equipment provided by MEC, go for a horse and sleigh ride, skate on our outdoor rink, play broomball, bring your own toboggan and go for slide, build a snow fort or walk the trails. And when you’re finished your adventure, warm up by the bonfire.



Gravenhurst Winter Carnival

Date: Thursday, February 15 to Monday, February 19, 2019

Location: Gravenhurst – Various locations throughout the town of Gravenhurst

Details: The 2018 Gravenhurst Winter Carnival is 5 fun filled days! This longstanding Gravenhurst tradition celebrates all that the community has to offer, and features super-fun events including Puddle Jumps, Kids Events, Skokie's Pizza and Birthday Parties, Polar Bear Dip, Donut Eating on a String, Demolition Derby, Live Entertainment, Bed Races, Doggie Dash, Log Sawing and so much more!

Snowfest 2018

Date: Friday, February 16 to Monday, February 19, 2018

Location: Parry Sound – Various locations throughout the town of Parry Sound

Details: Get out, and chill out at the Town's annual winter carnival!Start the weekend off at the Fisherman's Ball, Dinner and Dance on Friday evening. Saturday features a pancake breakfast, an Ice Fishing Derby, free public skating and more. On Sunday don’t miss the children’s activities at the Bobby Orr Community Centre including a free animal show by Hands on Exotics, a snowshoe hike, and Fireworks at Kinsmen Park at 7pm followed by a bonfire, skating and tobogganing party that continues until 9pm. Monday features FREE Family Day Skate & BBQ at the Bobby Orr Community Centre from 11am - 2pm



70th Annual Penetanguishene Winterama

Date: Friday, February 16 to Monday, February 19, 2018

Location: Penetanguishene – Various locations throughout Penetanguishene

Details: A celebration of Canadian seasonality - Winterama is an opportunity to bring families, friends, and visitors together to renew an interest in outdoor activity. Activities include: Fri -Night Winterama Kick-Off at Discovery Harbour Skate Trail with Fireworks display at 8pm. Sat - Pancake Breakfast at 8:30am, Rotary Winterama Parade. Theme: "Homecoming, Celebration 70 years of Winterama", Demolition Derby, Skate Trail at Discovery Harbour, Museum Winterama Craft & Vendor Sale, Live Music, Step Dance Contest. Outdoor Activities: Horse & Wagon Rides, Ice Sculptures & Carving, Mini Curling, Beer Garden, Maple Taffy, Fire Performer, and more. Sun - Kids Zone with face panting, scales nature park and kids characters, Youth & Adult Arm Wrestling Competition, FREE Family Skating at Penetanguishene Arena, Live Music, and more. Mon - Skate Trail at Discovery Harbour, Live Music at the Royal Canadian Legion and 5-Pin Glow in the Dark Bowling at Knight Haven Bowling Lanes.



13th Annual Snowman Mania

Date: Friday, February 16 to Monday, February 19, 2018

Location: Wasaga Beach – Various locations throughout Wasaga Beach

Details: The official kick off the 13th annual Snowman Mania will be with a party for all ages at the RecPlex The Kick-Off Party will include fantastic Canadian music talents - Rebekah Stevens and Little Bones - a tribute to Tragically Hip, along with an indoor children’s activity centre - featuring face painting, balloon art and much more. Cozy up beside one of the outdoor fire pits. The evening will be capped off with a Fireworks at 10pm (Friday) that promises to a breathtaking winter spectacle. Swing by for the evening or come-and-go as you please, this event will surely have something for everyone! Weekend events include: Chili Cook-Off Sat, Polar Plunge, Art Show, Craft Beer Tasting Fest, Toboggan Run, Family Skate, President's Choice Super Dogs, Movies - Rogue - Star Wars and A Dog's Purpose, and so much more!