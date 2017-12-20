The holiday season has arrived and that could affect business and transit hours across the region.

Christmas Eve

What's open:

  • All malls and shopping centres in the region will close early
  • LCBO and beer stores
  • Movie theatres
  • Restaurants
  • Some banks

Transit services:

  • Barrie Transit will have regular Sunday service
  • Orillia Transit will have regular transit
  • Midland Transit will have regular service
  • GO Transit will be running on a Saturday schedule
  • Transit in York Region will have regular service

Christmas Day

What’s open:

  • Some restaurants and pharmacies. You can search for local pharmacies and clinics here
  • Movie theatres

What’s closed:

  • Most businesses
  • Most banks, government buildings and post offices
  • LCBO and beer stores

Transit services:

  • Barrie Transit will have no service
  • Orillia Transit will have no service
  • Midland Transit will have no service
  • GO Transit will be running on a Saturday schedule
  • Transit in York Region will have service

Boxing Day

What’s Open:

  • LCBO and beer stores
  • Restaurants and other businesses

Mall hours:

  • Georgian Mall will open at 8 a.m.
  • Orillia Square Mall will open at 8 a.m.
  • Tanger Outlets will open at 8 a.m.
  • Vaughan Mills Mall will open at 7 a.m.

What’s closed:

  • Most banks, government buildings and post offices

Transit services:

  • Barrie Transit will have regular Sunday service
  • Orillia Transit will have no service
  • Midland Transit will have no service
  • GO Transit will be running on a Saturday schedule
  • Transit in York Region will have regular service

Happy holidays and Merry Christmas from all of us here at CTV Barrie.