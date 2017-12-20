Featured
What's open and closed on Christmas Eve, Christmas Day and Boxing Day
CTV Barrie
Published Wednesday, December 20, 2017 2:50PM EST
The holiday season has arrived and that could affect business and transit hours across the region.
Christmas Eve
What's open:
- All malls and shopping centres in the region will close early
- LCBO and beer stores
- Movie theatres
- Restaurants
- Some banks
Transit services:
- Barrie Transit will have regular Sunday service
- Orillia Transit will have regular transit
- Midland Transit will have regular service
- GO Transit will be running on a Saturday schedule
- Transit in York Region will have regular service
Christmas Day
What’s open:
- Some restaurants and pharmacies. You can search for local pharmacies and clinics here
- Movie theatres
What’s closed:
- Most businesses
- Most banks, government buildings and post offices
- LCBO and beer stores
Transit services:
- Barrie Transit will have no service
- Orillia Transit will have no service
- Midland Transit will have no service
- GO Transit will be running on a Saturday schedule
- Transit in York Region will have service
Boxing Day
What’s Open:
- LCBO and beer stores
- Restaurants and other businesses
Mall hours:
- Georgian Mall will open at 8 a.m.
- Orillia Square Mall will open at 8 a.m.
- Tanger Outlets will open at 8 a.m.
- Vaughan Mills Mall will open at 7 a.m.
What’s closed:
- Most banks, government buildings and post offices
Transit services:
- Barrie Transit will have regular Sunday service
- Orillia Transit will have no service
- Midland Transit will have no service
- GO Transit will be running on a Saturday schedule
- Transit in York Region will have regular service
Happy holidays and Merry Christmas from all of us here at CTV Barrie.