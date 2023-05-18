What's open and closed in Simcoe County on Victoria Day weekend

In what many consider the unofficial start of the summer, the Victoria Day long weekend is finally upon us.

Here is a list of what is open and closed on Mon., May 22.

Malls:

Georgian Mall will be closed on Monday.

Tanger Outlets will be open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Upper Canada Mall will be open from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Orillia Square will be open from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Liquor and Grocery stores:

Select Beer Store locations with reduced holiday hours will be open across Simcoe County.

LCBOs will be closed.

Most major grocery chains and pharmacies will be closed on Monday.

What else is closed:

Schools

Banks

Public libraries

Federal, municipal and provincial buildings

Post offices, no collection or delivery of mail

Most Rec centres, but the Orillia Recreation Centre will be open with reduced hours from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Transit:

There will be no transit service for municipalities across the region on Monday.

GO Transit will run on its Saturday schedule.

Waste Collection: