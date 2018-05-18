

Here’s a look at what’s open and closed as people head to cottage country for the Victoria Day long weekend.

What's open on Monday:

Tanger Outlet, Vaughan Mills Mall, Orillia Square Mall and Upper Canada Mall

Movie theatres

Most restaurants

Some grocery stores and pharmacies

Canada's Wonderland

What's closed on Monday:

Georgian Mall

LCBO and Beer Stores

Schools

Most banks

Public libraries

Most recreation centres

Most federal, municipal, and provincial buildings

Post offices

Transit:

Barrie Transit will have no service

Orillia Transit will have no service

Midland Transit will have no service

GO Transit will run on a Saturday schedule

Events to check out this weekend

Discovery Harbour Opens for the Season

Saturday, May 19 to Sunday September 2nd – 10am to 5pm daily

Location: Penetanguishine - 93 Jury Drive

Details: Experience what life was like at the 19th century outpost that was built to safeguard Upper Canada. Discovery Harbour is a picturesque waterside historic site situated on beautiful Penetanguishene Bay. It tells the story of the intriguing British Naval and Military outpost and its role in the War of 1812. Come aboard the magnificent replica ships H.M.S. Tecumseth and H.M.S. Bee.



Library Book Sale

Date: Thursday, May 17 to Saturday, May 19

Location: Angus - Essa Public Library, Angus Branch - 8505 County Road 10

Details: Books for everyone! Adult fiction, non-fiction, YA fiction, cook books, large print, audio books, graphic novels, children's books, DVDs and video games. All books are $0.25 each and DVDs, audio books and games are $1.00 each. Bring your own bag to fill for $2.00.



8th Annual Collingwood Art on the Street

Date: Saturday, May 19 to Saturday, October 6

Location: Various locations throughout downtown Collingwood

Details: For the 8th annual year, the streets of Downtown Collingwood will become an outdoor gallery of art. Artists hand paint original Muskoka chairs and artistic banners that are displayed throughout the town from May to October. Art on the Street showcases the diversity and talent of the creative community while enlivening the streets of Collingwood. Presented by Collingwood Downtown and the Town of Collingwood.



Muskoka 2/4 Craft Beer Festival

Date: Saturday, May 19 from 11am to 6pm

Location: Downtown Huntsville - River Mill Park - at the corner of West & Queen Streets

Details: 3rd Annual! The Muskoka 2-4 Craft Beer Festival will showcase some of the best craft beer that the region and province has to offer. Enjoy the view of the Muskoka River, take in the day of sampling some exceptional craft beer, food vendors, and live music to kick off the Summer.



Nobleton Victoria Day Fair

Date: Monday, May 21 from 11am to dusk

Location: Nobleton - Dr. William Laceby Community Centre - 15 Old King Road

Details: Come celebrate Victoria Day in Nobleton! The parade at 11am features a number of community floats, fire trucks, and classic cars. It starts at the Nobleton Library at the corner of Highway 27 and Sheardown Drive, and concludes at the Fire Hall located at Royal Avenue and King Road. Then Check out the Midway from 12 NOON until DUSK. There are plenty of midway rides and a free bouncy castle village for the kids. Highlights include local food vendors, bands and a beer garden. Local clubs and vendors will make you feel welcome and entertained. There are many impressive local dining options in the area, including world-class bakeries, pubs and restaurants. Fireworks (The Main Event) happens at dusk. For more than 50 years, volunteers from King Fire and Emergency Services have been lighting up the night sky with one of the largest publicly funded fireworks displays in Ontario. The show features rockets and an unforgettable ground display, lasting approximately 45-minutes. Be sure to bring blankets, chairs and sit back and enjoy!

One World Festival

Date: Thursday, May 17 from 9am to 2:30pm

Location: Various locations throughout Owen Sound

Details: Celebrate the rich diversity in Grey and Bruce counties and discover the talents and abilities of your neighbours — through performances by local singers, schoolchildren, drama students, dancers, drummers, storytellers, musicians and puppeteers — and presentations by an array of area agencies, and cultural, faith and social-justice groups. Children can dive into our kids’ crafts and activities, too.

Portarama Family Festival

Date: Friday, May 18 to Sunday, May 20

Location: Various locations throughout Port McNicoll

Details: An annual family-oriented celebration featuring family day games, a dog show, a youth dance, prize draws, plant and book sales, and a parade on Saturday. On Sunday there will be a Pancake Breakfast as well and the Soapbox Derby and much more.

May Long Weekend & Fireworks

Date: Saturday, May 19 to Monday, May 21

Location: The Blue Mountains - Blue Mountain Village

Details: Kick off summer in style with our May Long Weekend celebrations, featuring a variety of family-friendly activities and Vague de Cirque under the marquee tent!

Blue Mountains Tour of the Arts

Date: Saturday, May 19 to Monday, May 21

Location: Various locations throughout the Blue Mountains

Details: 23rd Annual! Meet local artists as they open their studios to the public on this free self-guided studio tour. From Craigleith, Thornbury, Clarksburg and a short drive south to Kimberley, you will find 10 studios open, some with guest artists. Each one welcomes you to discuss their art, watch demonstrations where appropriate and make a connection with the artists who live and work in your own community. There is something for everyone on this tour - sculptures, paintings, photography, jewelry, fabric art, pottery, glasswork. Look for the red and white signs around town and pick up a brochure from any of the studios or local businesses. It’s always a busy weekend!

Victoria Day Fireworks at Canada's Wonderland

Date: Sunday, May 20 at 10pm

Location: Vaughan - Canada's Wonderland - 9580 Jane Street

