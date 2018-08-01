

CTV Barrie





Here’s a look at what’s open and closed for the Civic Holiday long weekend.

What's open on Monday:

Tanger Outlet, Vaughan Mills Mall, Upper Canada Mall and Georgian Mall

Most LCBO and The Beer Store locations

Movie theatres

Most restaurants

Most grocery stores and pharmacies

Canada's Wonderland

What's closed on Monday:

Most banks

Public libraries

Federal, municipal, and provincial buildings

Post offices

Transit: