What's open and closed for the Civic Holiday
(CTV Ottawa file photo)
CTV Barrie
Published Wednesday, August 1, 2018 12:21PM EDT
Here’s a look at what’s open and closed for the Civic Holiday long weekend.
What's open on Monday:
- Tanger Outlet, Vaughan Mills Mall, Upper Canada Mall and Georgian Mall
- Most LCBO and The Beer Store locations
- Movie theatres
- Most restaurants
- Most grocery stores and pharmacies
- Canada's Wonderland
What's closed on Monday:
- Most banks
- Public libraries
- Federal, municipal, and provincial buildings
- Post offices
Transit:
- Barrie Transit will operate on Sunday hours
- Orillia Transit will have no service
- Midland Transit will have no service
- YRT/Viva will operate on Sunday schedule
- GO Trains will be operating on weekend hours