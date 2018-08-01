Here’s a look at what’s open and closed for the Civic Holiday long weekend.

What's open on Monday:

  • Tanger Outlet, Vaughan Mills Mall, Upper Canada Mall and Georgian Mall
  • Most LCBO and The Beer Store locations
  • Movie theatres
  • Most restaurants
  • Most grocery stores and pharmacies
  • Canada's Wonderland

What's closed on Monday:

  • Most banks
  • Public libraries
  • Federal, municipal, and provincial buildings
  • Post offices

Transit:

  • Barrie Transit will operate on Sunday hours
  • Orillia Transit will have no service
  • Midland Transit will have no service
  • YRT/Viva will operate on Sunday schedule
  • GO Trains will be operating on weekend hours