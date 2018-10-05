

Heading out for the holiday? Here's a look at what's open and closed for Thanksgiving.

What's open on Thanksgiving:

Tanger Outlet, Vaughan Mills Mall, and Upper Canada Mall

Movie theatres

Most restaurants

Some grocery stores and pharmacies. You can search for local pharmacies and clinics here.

What's closed on Thanksgiving:

Bayfield Mall, Georgian Mall and Orillia Square Mall

LCBO stores

Beer Stores

Most banks

Most federal, municipal, and provincial buildings

Post offices

Transit services:

Barrie Transit will have no service

Orillia Transit will have no service

Midland Transit will have no service

GO Transit will be running

Transit in York Region will operate on reduced hours

Events this weekend:

There are several events taking place this holiday weekend right across the region.

The Elmvale Fair wraps up on Saturday, while other Halloween and Thanksgiving themed events continue through to Monday.

For a full list of events you can click here.