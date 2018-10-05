Featured
What's open and closed for Thanksgiving
CTV Barrie
Published Friday, October 5, 2018 12:38PM EDT
Heading out for the holiday? Here's a look at what's open and closed for Thanksgiving.
What's open on Thanksgiving:
- Tanger Outlet, Vaughan Mills Mall, and Upper Canada Mall
- Movie theatres
- Most restaurants
- Some grocery stores and pharmacies. You can search for local pharmacies and clinics here.
What's closed on Thanksgiving:
- Bayfield Mall, Georgian Mall and Orillia Square Mall
- LCBO stores
- Beer Stores
- Most banks
- Most federal, municipal, and provincial buildings
- Post offices
Transit services:
- Barrie Transit will have no service
- Orillia Transit will have no service
- Midland Transit will have no service
- GO Transit will be running
- Transit in York Region will operate on reduced hours
Events this weekend:
There are several events taking place this holiday weekend right across the region.
The Elmvale Fair wraps up on Saturday, while other Halloween and Thanksgiving themed events continue through to Monday.