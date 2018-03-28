

As people celebrate Easter across the region, a number of closures will be in place for the holiday weekend.

Here’s a look at what will be closed on Good Friday and Easter Sunday

Government offices and Canada Post (Also closed Easter Monday)

Banks

LCBO and The Beer Store

Georgian Mall

Most grocery stores

Schools

Vaughan Mills Mall

Upper Canada Mall (Closed on Sunday only)

Here’s a look at what will be open on Good Friday and Easter Sunday

Tanger Outlets (Select stores are open on Sunday)

Orillia Square Mall

Parks

Movie theatres

You can search for local pharmacies and clinics here

Transit service

Barrie: No transit service on Good Friday of Easter Sunday

Orillia: No transit service on Good Friday of Easter Sunday

Midland: No transit service on Good Friday of Easter Sunday

York Region: Will have transit service

GO Transit: Will run on a Sunday schedule

Events to check out this weekend

Easter Extravaganza

Date: Saturday, March 31, 2018

Location: Coldwater - Downtown Coldwater - Along Coldwater Road

Details: Join the Easter celebrations happening in Coldwater! Children can celebrate Easter on the main street in Coldwater….piñata's, games and more.



Downtown Collingwood Great Easter Egg Hunt

Date: Saturday, March 31, 2018 from 10:00 AM - 3:00 PM

Location: Collingwood - Downtown Collingwood - Along Hurontario Street

Details: Pick up your Easter Egg Hunt form from the Town Hall Activity Centre and count the eggs that have been hidden in the store windows throughout downtown. Don't forget to make a craft to take home and keep your eyes open for the Easter Bunny who will have treats for kids of all ages. Make sure you don't miss counting any of the eggs as there will be prizes awarded for boys and girls in all four categories.

Website: www.collingwooddowntown.com/events/collingwood-downtown-great-easter-egg-hunt-2 <http://www.collingwooddowntown.com/events/collingwood-downtown-great-easter-egg-hunt-2>



Easter in Creemore

Date: Saturday, March 31, 2018 from 9:00 AM - 3:00 PM

Location: Creemore - Downtown Creemonre - Along Mill Street

Details: Enjoy some springtime fun in Creemore. Easter Market at Station on the Green, meet the Easter Bunny on Mill Street, Easter Egg Hunt at Creemore Horticultural Park followed by crafts and activities along Mill Street.

Drysdale's Easter Egg

Date: Friday, March 30 to Sunday, April 1, 2018

Location: Egbert (Barrie Area) - Drysdales Tree Farm - 6635 Simcoe Road 56

Details: Hop into Spring! Easter Egg Hunts happen at 10am, 12pm and 2pm. All participants, children and adults, are to report to The Evergreen Store for registration, to process payment, and to have their hands stamped.



Glow in the Dark Easter Egg Hunt

Date: Saturday, March 31, 2018 from 1:00 PM - 3:00 PM

Location: Midland - Huronia Museum - 549 Little Lake Park Road

Details: Wander through the dark museum looking for the glow in the dark eggs. Colour a picture and enter the contest to win a free week of day camp.



Combo Easter and Maple Syrup Festival

Date: Friday, March 30 to Sunday, April 1, 2018 from 9:00 AM - 4:00 PM

Location: Mount Albert - Brooks Farm - 122 Ashworth Road

Details: Easter Egg Hunt, Maple Sugar tours & tastings, Scavenger Hunt, Train or Wagon Ride, Animated Singing Chicken & Fox Show Easter basket decorating & bunny ear colouring (inside our Heated Pavilion), Barnyard Playland activities including: Pirate Ship, Bouncing Ponies, Sandbox, Duck Races, Singing Chicken Show, Jumping Pillow, Jump Pad *all weather permitting. Meet & Greet with our awesome Easter Bunny!



Eggceptional Easter Fun

Date: Saturday, March 31, 2018 from 1:30 PM to 3:00 PM

Location: Newmarket - Elaman W. Campbell Museum - 134 Main Street South

Details: Drop in for an eggciting afternoon! Meet the Easter Bunny, enjoy Easter displays, activities, egg decorating and light refreshments! Don't forget to bring your camera! Suitable for ages 4-10.



The Great Easter Egg Hunt

Date: Saturday, March 31, 2018 from 9:30 AM - 12:00 PM

Location: Orillia - Downtown Orillia - Along Mississaga Street

Details: Meet the Easter Bunny and scour downtown in search of colourful eggs. Have your face painted! Trade your eggs for a tasty chocolate treat provide by Apple Annies at the egg exchange located outside the Orillia Opera House.

Eggstravaganza

Date: Saturday, March 31, 2018 at 11:00 AM

Location: Penetanguishene - Penetanguishene Centennial Museum - 13 Burke Street

Details: Visit with Easter Bunny, bouncy house, egg hunt, crafts, games, and more!

Easter in the Village

Date: Friday, March 30 to Monday, April 2, 2018 from 11:00 AM - 4:00 PM

Location: The Blue Mountains - Blue Mountain Village - 108 Jozo Weider Boulevard

Details: Bring the kids for the annual Village Easter Egg Hunt, horse and wagon rides, and family activities. Check out the Easter Egg Dive at the Plunge! Aquatic Centre and taffy on snow in the event plaza. Check website for ticket status.

Easter Express

Date: Saturday, March 31 to Sunday, April 1, 2018

Location: Tottenham - South Simcoe Railway - Mill Street West

Details: Hop aboard the Easter Express for an exciting Easter themed trip. Enjoy a spring trip up the line hosted by our very good friend, the Easter Bunny. Every child will get a chance to chat with the bunny, and get some tasty chocolate treats as well. During the trip, the Conductor will share some games and challenges with the passengers, and there might even be a few prizes to give away.

Easter Eggstravaganza

Date: Saturday, March 31, 2018 from 10:00 AM to 3:00 PM

Location: Wasaga Beach - Oakview Woods & RecPlex/YMCA - 1724 Mosley Street

Details: Celebrate Easter with the Easter Bunny, an egg hunt, community BBQ, tons of exciting kids' activities and fun for everyone!