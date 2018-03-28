Featured
What's open and closed for Good Friday, Easter Sunday
Published Wednesday, March 28, 2018 2:33PM EDT
As people celebrate Easter across the region, a number of closures will be in place for the holiday weekend.
Here’s a look at what will be closed on Good Friday and Easter Sunday
- Government offices and Canada Post (Also closed Easter Monday)
- Banks
- LCBO and The Beer Store
- Georgian Mall
- Most grocery stores
- Schools
- Vaughan Mills Mall
- Upper Canada Mall (Closed on Sunday only)
Here’s a look at what will be open on Good Friday and Easter Sunday
- Tanger Outlets (Select stores are open on Sunday)
- Orillia Square Mall
- Parks
- Movie theatres
Transit service
- Barrie: No transit service on Good Friday of Easter Sunday
- Orillia: No transit service on Good Friday of Easter Sunday
- Midland: No transit service on Good Friday of Easter Sunday
- York Region: Will have transit service
- GO Transit: Will run on a Sunday schedule
Events to check out this weekend
Easter Extravaganza
Date: Saturday, March 31, 2018
Location: Coldwater - Downtown Coldwater - Along Coldwater Road
Details: Join the Easter celebrations happening in Coldwater! Children can celebrate Easter on the main street in Coldwater….piñata's, games and more.
Downtown Collingwood Great Easter Egg Hunt
Date: Saturday, March 31, 2018 from 10:00 AM - 3:00 PM
Location: Collingwood - Downtown Collingwood - Along Hurontario Street
Details: Pick up your Easter Egg Hunt form from the Town Hall Activity Centre and count the eggs that have been hidden in the store windows throughout downtown. Don't forget to make a craft to take home and keep your eyes open for the Easter Bunny who will have treats for kids of all ages. Make sure you don't miss counting any of the eggs as there will be prizes awarded for boys and girls in all four categories.
Website: www.collingwooddowntown.com/events/collingwood-downtown-great-easter-egg-hunt-2 <http://www.collingwooddowntown.com/events/collingwood-downtown-great-easter-egg-hunt-2>
Easter in Creemore
Date: Saturday, March 31, 2018 from 9:00 AM - 3:00 PM
Location: Creemore - Downtown Creemonre - Along Mill Street
Details: Enjoy some springtime fun in Creemore. Easter Market at Station on the Green, meet the Easter Bunny on Mill Street, Easter Egg Hunt at Creemore Horticultural Park followed by crafts and activities along Mill Street.
Drysdale's Easter Egg
Date: Friday, March 30 to Sunday, April 1, 2018
Location: Egbert (Barrie Area) - Drysdales Tree Farm - 6635 Simcoe Road 56
Details: Hop into Spring! Easter Egg Hunts happen at 10am, 12pm and 2pm. All participants, children and adults, are to report to The Evergreen Store for registration, to process payment, and to have their hands stamped.
Glow in the Dark Easter Egg Hunt
Date: Saturday, March 31, 2018 from 1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Location: Midland - Huronia Museum - 549 Little Lake Park Road
Details: Wander through the dark museum looking for the glow in the dark eggs. Colour a picture and enter the contest to win a free week of day camp.
Combo Easter and Maple Syrup Festival
Date: Friday, March 30 to Sunday, April 1, 2018 from 9:00 AM - 4:00 PM
Location: Mount Albert - Brooks Farm - 122 Ashworth Road
Details: Easter Egg Hunt, Maple Sugar tours & tastings, Scavenger Hunt, Train or Wagon Ride, Animated Singing Chicken & Fox Show Easter basket decorating & bunny ear colouring (inside our Heated Pavilion), Barnyard Playland activities including: Pirate Ship, Bouncing Ponies, Sandbox, Duck Races, Singing Chicken Show, Jumping Pillow, Jump Pad *all weather permitting. Meet & Greet with our awesome Easter Bunny!
Eggceptional Easter Fun
Date: Saturday, March 31, 2018 from 1:30 PM to 3:00 PM
Location: Newmarket - Elaman W. Campbell Museum - 134 Main Street South
Details: Drop in for an eggciting afternoon! Meet the Easter Bunny, enjoy Easter displays, activities, egg decorating and light refreshments! Don't forget to bring your camera! Suitable for ages 4-10.
The Great Easter Egg Hunt
Date: Saturday, March 31, 2018 from 9:30 AM - 12:00 PM
Location: Orillia - Downtown Orillia - Along Mississaga Street
Details: Meet the Easter Bunny and scour downtown in search of colourful eggs. Have your face painted! Trade your eggs for a tasty chocolate treat provide by Apple Annies at the egg exchange located outside the Orillia Opera House.
Eggstravaganza
Date: Saturday, March 31, 2018 at 11:00 AM
Location: Penetanguishene - Penetanguishene Centennial Museum - 13 Burke Street
Details: Visit with Easter Bunny, bouncy house, egg hunt, crafts, games, and more!
Easter in the Village
Date: Friday, March 30 to Monday, April 2, 2018 from 11:00 AM - 4:00 PM
Location: The Blue Mountains - Blue Mountain Village - 108 Jozo Weider Boulevard
Details: Bring the kids for the annual Village Easter Egg Hunt, horse and wagon rides, and family activities. Check out the Easter Egg Dive at the Plunge! Aquatic Centre and taffy on snow in the event plaza. Check website for ticket status.
Easter Express
Date: Saturday, March 31 to Sunday, April 1, 2018
Location: Tottenham - South Simcoe Railway - Mill Street West
Details: Hop aboard the Easter Express for an exciting Easter themed trip. Enjoy a spring trip up the line hosted by our very good friend, the Easter Bunny. Every child will get a chance to chat with the bunny, and get some tasty chocolate treats as well. During the trip, the Conductor will share some games and challenges with the passengers, and there might even be a few prizes to give away.
Easter Eggstravaganza
Date: Saturday, March 31, 2018 from 10:00 AM to 3:00 PM
Location: Wasaga Beach - Oakview Woods & RecPlex/YMCA - 1724 Mosley Street
Details: Celebrate Easter with the Easter Bunny, an egg hunt, community BBQ, tons of exciting kids' activities and fun for everyone!