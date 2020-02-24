BARRIE -- What's old is new again for the Collingwood Colts.

The Ontario Junior Hockey League is going back in time to shake things up with a new, but familiar name.

The club announced on Saturday it would be called the Collingwood Blues following this season.

"We felt that it would be best to rebrand the product," said Dermot Anderson, general manager.

The junior hockey team was initially called the Collingwood Blues from 1969 to the early 2000s.

Despite the Colts name drop, Anderson said there are no hard feelings with Barrie.

"We are their affiliate. We do have two players that they have signed. We plan on having the Barrie Colts draft picks for us."

The league will make the name and logo change official for the new season.