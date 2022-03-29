What's new and what's not with Barrie waterfront parking this summer

The City of Barrie's popular waterfront became a pricey place to visit during the pandemic when parking rates for out-of-towners increased significantly, and that isn't going to change any time soon.

Two years ago, the City increased the price to park for non-residents to $10 per hour and $50 per day to deal with overcrowding. Pre-pandemic parking rates were $3 an hour and $20 a day.

The prices shocked some visitors enjoying a walk along the waterfront Tuesday morning.

"Pretty surprised it was $10 an hour, and we've just come from Collingwood where it was 75 cents an hour," said Debbie Scriver of Alliston.

Barrie Mayor Jeff Lehman said he doesn't see the rates decreasing just yet.

"There's no plan to change at the moment, but we are watching, of course, because we don't want to discourage tourists."

This summer, Barrie residents will notice the City will use the new Hot Spot app for parking by the waterfront, replacing parking tags.

"People can log onto a Hot Spot app and upload their vehicle registration information, plus their proof of residency and obtain their parking permits digitally," explained Brent Forsyth, City of Barrie.

The app aims to streamline parking, but all existing parking payment methods remain available, including pay stations and meters.

Online permits are good for two years.

"We want to make it easier for them to obtain the pass and then to also control the misuse that has happened over the years with individuals outside the city getting one free of charge," said Forsyth.

The City also offers other options for visitors to the waterfront.

Non-residents can buy a yearly waterfront parking pass. Anyone in surrounding communities can purchase an annual pass for $90, but for everyone else, it costs $130.