What parents need to know with Simcoe Muskoka schools reopening Monday

Simcoe Muskoka school boards are hustling to prepare for the return to in-person learning on Monday and warn students could find themselves back at home in front of a computer in the face of staff shortages.

With Omicron spreading quickly through the community, officials expect many teachers and other staff to be out sick or isolating because of close contact.

The Catholic board hopes to use retired and in-training teachers to help, while the public board will lean on a centralized team to fill the gaps.

But it may not be sufficient.

"If we do not have enough staff to safely keep the school open, we will be faced with some school closures on a case-by-case basis," says Pauline Stevenson, Simcoe Muskoka Catholic District School Board (SMCDSB) communications manager.

If a school is closed, students in public and Catholic boards will shift to learning from home. Whether that virtual learning is done independently or led by a teacher may depend on staffing levels.

SWITCHING LEARNING MODES

While the public board hopes to see children in person, it will offer an asynchronous option for students who remain home. "They [parents] should contact their school for more details and information," says Simcoe County District School Board (SCDSB) associate director Dawn Stephens.

Meanwhile, the Catholic board is still developing a remote learning option for parents concerned about sending their kids back to in-person classes, but says the option will likely not be available Monday.

SAFETY MEASURES IN CLASSROOMS

School boards are still waiting to receive HEPA air filtration systems, with 35 promised to the Catholic board and 66 for the public board.

Non-fitted N95 masks are ready for distribution to staff.

Elementary schools will be the first to receive rapid antigens test kits on Monday for students to take home.

The SMCDSB will send all elementary students and staff members with two tests. The SCDSB will only make the kits available to elementary students on the first day back, with handouts to elementary staff and high schools as more kits arrive.

SCHOOL BUSES

Local bus drivers are also being equipped with N95s and rapid tests.

The Simcoe County Student Transportation Consortium warns that delays and cancellations are possible, as it also anticipates a staff shortage.

"They've been diligently hiring additional bus drivers and spares throughout the Christmas break and throughout the last two weeks," says John Barbato, consortium CEO and general manager.

Students and drivers must still self-screen for COVID-19 symptoms before boarding and remain masked during the ride.

Barbato says parents can keep tabs on delays or cancellations on the consortium's website or by signing up for e-mail alerts.