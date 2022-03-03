What Dr. Nathanson is monitoring as restrictions are lifted
With nearly all COVID-19 restrictions eased across Ontario this week, one doctor says there are a few things he'll be watching closely in the weeks to come.
Dr. Barry Nathanson, the medical director at Southlake Hospital in Newmarket, says it may be the right time to start learning to live with COVID-19 but notes above all else that is a policy decision.
"It's one that sometimes I feel supportive of, and sometimes I feel quite nervous of, but it's not all or none," Nathanson says.
"Some of us might be in a better position than others to learn to live with COVID, those of us who are relatively lower-risk and who have been vaccinated and who are informed and who know how to get informed."
Nathanson says he's hopeful different levels of government and society as a whole will find ways to support immunocompromised people who are at higher risk of contracting a severe case of COVID-19.
"My heart goes out to those frankly who are immune-suppressed in a very important way," Nathanson says. "I worry for those people whose lives are going to have some measure of unfortunately fear to some extent going forward."
KEEPING AN EYE ON THE METRICS
Nathanson says he'll be keeping a close eye on metrics such as wastewater viral loads and hospital admissions, pointing out that there has been a rise in both in certain regions over the last week.
However, more than anything, he says he'll be most closely monitoring how individuals react to the loosened restrictions.
"I hope that we maintain a cool head through this and understand that even though we may no longer be compelled to comply with public health measures that just like most of us have locks on our doors and don't rely on the amazing men and women of our police forces, we take extra measures and we should take extra measures beyond those that we are compelled to take," says Nathanson.
MASK MANDATES
On Thursday, Ontario's medical officer of health, Dr. Kieran Moore, said that the province is on track to lift its mask mandate by the end of March. But Nathanson says there are key considerations that must be taken into account before that happens.
"Once the mandates are removed, I'd like to see people supported with clear, available guidance as to how each and every individual can govern him or herself to maintain whatever degree of safety he or she wants," Nathanson says.
Ahead of the removal of the mask mandate, Nathanson says it is critical that the province provide information on if there are certain situations that masks should be worn and, if so, which type of mask would offer the highest level of protection.
SURGERIES RESUME
Meanwhile, hospitals across Ontario began resuming non-urgent surgeries in February, which had been delayed numerous times throughout the pandemic.
"The process of putting surgical procedures back in play is getting underway, and lots of hospitals around the province are in the midst and the throws of ramping back up nicely," says Nathanson.
The Southlake physician says recent hires should help alleviate pressure from staff shortages that have grown in hospitals in recent months.
He says while hospitals are on track to begin performing the same level of surgeries they did before the pandemic, that does not account for the thousands of surgeries that have been backlogged due to those postponements.
"I'm afraid I'm not hearing concrete plans to manage the backlogs, and I'm concerned for that. I don't know how that's going to transpire, and we need to tackle that soon," he finishes.
