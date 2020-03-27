BARRIE -- COVID-19 is on the top of everyone's mind across the globe.

The number of cases continues to rise in many countries and right here at home.

So what can we do?

Stay at home. Maintain six feet or two metres away from others.

That's the message repeated by health and government officials day after day.

Physical distancing is key to stopping the spread of COVID-19.

How?

Simcoe County District Health Unit's Medical Officer of Health Dr. Charles Gardner says the virus is spread through water droplets from a cough or sneeze, so maintaining that distance could mean the difference between being infected and not.

How far is two metres (or six feet)?

It's not easy to know just how far away you need to stay from the next person.

So if you're unsure of the exact measurements, it's best to practice keeping your distance and avoid touching anything in public.

Wash your hands often and use hand sanitizer with 60 per cent alcohol or higher, says the health unit.

According to Dr. Gardner, the best way to avoid the virus is to just stay home.

"What is safer for people to do is assume they don't know who could be a case because we certainly don't know all the cases. There're probably many more cases in the community than what we are learning through testing."