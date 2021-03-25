BARRIE, ONT. -- Jeff Lehman is pleased with the second round of grants of up to $20,000 for small business owners and supports for tourism-focused businesses like hotels, motels, and camps.

"Business is an important part of a healthy city from a whole bunch of different points of view, including our tax base," Lehman said Wednesday afternoon.

"But...the most important thing here is these are businesses that Barrie residents and their employees... they've thrown their life efforts into."

Lehman believes the lifeline from Queen's Park will help struggling businesses survive what he hopes will be the last months of the pandemic.

Lehman is also gratified to see a spending boost on hospitals, including the Royal Victoria Regional Health Care Centre (RVH) and the extension of a pause on property assessments.

But Lehman is disappointed that the province did not guarantee paid sick days to protect low-wage workers and prevent the spread of COVID-19. It's something Barrie council endorsed on Monday, and that Lehman has advocated for in his role as chair of Ontario's Big City Mayors group.

"People should never have to choose between having to go to work because they can't afford to miss a day of work and going to work sick. I think many voices are still concerned about that."

Lehman is hopeful there will be more supports for workers and businesses in the federal budget on April 19.