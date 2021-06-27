BARRIE, ONT -- The rain over the weekend may have affected some outdoor plans, but it came as welcome news for some local farmers, who have faced a dry start to the summer season.

Barrie Hill Farms owner Morris Gervais says they have received about an inch of rain over the last few days.

Gervais says despite the dry start to the season, the crops are doing well. He adds that he would prefer dryer than wetter conditions, as too much rain can impact production. The amount of rainfall, however, proved ideal as a foundation to begin raspberry season.

"In fruit production, too much water is hard to manage," Gervais says. "Raspberries are very perishable, and they can be susceptible to too much rain. So that rain came just at a perfect time."

However, it is not a clear consensus from all farmers across the area. Officials in the Holland Marsh tell CTV News they did not get close to the amount of rain forecasted and are in need of more very quickly.

Gervais says he is one of the lucky farmers as he does have the ability to irrigate. But he says the rain is still welcome.

"It saves us from irrigating. Most of our crops here at Barrie Hill Farms, we have the ability to irrigate, but it's a welcome relief to have a really good, gentle soaking rain, which is what we had."

He anticipates the rain will get him through to at least next week.