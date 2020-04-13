BARRIE -- Provincial police say one of their own has tested positive for COVID-19.

The officer is a member of the West Parry Sound Detachment in the North East Region.

The force says it was made aware of the diagnosis on Friday.

"It is important to note that the individual did not experience symptoms while at work," stated the OPP.

The individual is in isolation.

The officer's name will not be released "to respect their privacy."

The OPP says they now have six uniformed officers and one civilian staff member that have tested positive for the virus.