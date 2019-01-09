Featured
West Parry Sound OPP nab first alleged stunt driver of 2019
Police officer uses radar gun to help catch speeding drivers.
CTV Barrie
Published Wednesday, January 9, 2019 12:11PM EST
Officers with the West Parry Sound detachment stopped their first vehicle of the year for allegedly stunt driving.
Police say an 18-year-old Sudbury boy is charged with racing a motor vehicle southbound on Highway 400 towards Parry Sound on Saturday just before 9 in the morning.
The driver had his licence suspended and the vehicle he was driving impounded for seven days.