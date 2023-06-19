West-end Barrie summer road closures

West-end Barrie summer road closuresBrake lights will become a permanent glare on Cedar Pointe Drive and Dunlop Street West next month.

For about 40 days – from July 10 to Aug. 18 - a full road closure on Cedar Pointe Drive at Dunlop Street West and lane closures on Dunlop Street West will be in effect during the construction.

City staff say Cedar Pointe’s intersection road closure is required to perform sanitary relocation construction associated with the City of Barrie Dunlop Street Interchange Trunk Sanitary Relocation Project.

Dunlop Street will remain open, including the on and off ramps to and from Highway 400.

Access to and from Cedar Pointe Drive will be closed.

Pedestrian access will be impacted on Dunlop Street as the north sidewalk will be closed from Sarjeant Drive to Cedar Pointe Drive.

Pedestrian access will be impacted on Cedar Pointe Drive as the west access will be closed from Edgehill Drive to Dunlop Street.

Barrie Transit bus routes 5 and 7 will not be impacted.

Bus route 6 will detour to avoid Cedar Pointe Drive.

All businesses along Cedar Pointe Drive will have at least one driveway access point throughout the construction.

The detour route in effect will be:

Dunlop Street West – Anne Street North – Edgehill Drive – Cedar Point Drive/Leacock Drive