Welcome to the newly named Barrie Allandale Transit Terminal

Barrie council has chosen a name for the upcoming transit station in the Allandale area.

In the works for the past dozen years or so, the City of Barrie is finally able to move ahead after years of archeological digs, suitors who came and went – including the YMCA – a lawsuit and the addition of buses and GO Trains into a station that has stood empty for the duration.

Soon the newly named Barrie Allandale Transit Terminal will play host to hundreds of travellers and families alike after city staff work their way through its documentation and put the job out for tender phases.

For more information and projected timelines, visit the Allandale Transit Mobility Hub & Downtown Mini-Hub.